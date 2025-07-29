Russian weightlifter Polina Pavlovich wins Junior European Championship

MADRID, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Polina Pavlovich has won the junior European Weightlifting Championship in the under 63-kg weight category.

Pavlovich took first place in the snatch (86 kg) and the clean and jerk (108 kg), giving her a total of 194 kg in the combined event.

Second place went to Linda Svrchkova from Slovakia with 165 kg (72 kg in the snatch + 93 kg in the clean and jerk).

Ukrainian Vitalina Telishevskaya was third with 164 kg (77 + 87).

Earlier on Tuesday, Russians Varvara Kuzminova won the under 77-kg weight category, and Darya Kuznetsova won in the under 69-kg weight class.

The Russians are competing neutrally at the tournament.