Iranian president supports Venezuela’s initiative to convene global summit for peace

CARACAS, July 30. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has supported Venezuela’s initiative to convene a global summit for peace and against war, the Venezuelan foreign ministry said after a phone call between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Iranian counterpart.

"President [of Iran Masoud] Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Venezuela’s firm solidarity during the recent Zionist aggression against Iran and states his support for Venezuela’s proposal to call a Global Summit for Peace and Against War geared to promote a fair and comprehensive settlement of the crisis in Western Asia (Middle East - TASS) with a priority focus on the Palestinian people," the ministry said in a statement posted on the Telegram channel of Minister Yvan Gil Pinto.

According to the ministry, the Venezuelan leader expressed confidence that "diplomacy can help ensure the Iranian people’s right to peace and development."

The two presidents reiterated that relations between their countries have a strategic character and called for "the further development of cooperation in key sectors: economy, industry, science and technologies, agriculture, and public health." They also agreed to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Ira.