Putin congratulates naval personnel with Navy Day

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated sailors and officers with the Navy Day celebrated today.

"I congratulate all military sailors of Russia on Navy Day. Today, we celebrate all generations of courageous sailors and officers who are devoted to their duty and loyal to the Motherland. On this day, we remember those who have built the glory and might of the Russian Navy over the centuries, asserting Russia as a great naval power through their military achievements, victories, hard daily work and brilliant scientific advancements," the head of state said in the video address on the occasion of the holiday.

The Navy is the asset and the source of pride for Russia since times of Peter the Great and Russian military sailors are particularly valued and sincerely respected by the Russian nation, Putin stressed.

"It is a well-established fact that our naval personnel have always stood for the Motherland and honor. Your fortitude and courage, knowledge and honesty, integrity and fellowship have been forged through harsh and dangerous naval service and its unique culture," the head of state added.

Putin added that Russia is building up the potential of the nuclear submarines group and the naval component of the national nuclear triad at large.

"The naval component of Russia’s nuclear triad is growing stronger. Its core consists of a group of nuclear submarines, which is confidently building up its potential. We have completed the construction of the cruiser Knyaz Pozharsky, and two Borey-A class submarines and six Yasen-M class multipurpose nuclear submarines are at different stages of construction," the president said.