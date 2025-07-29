Former UN expert calls on US to sever Ukraine from Starlink, rather than issue ultimatums

GENEVA, July 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to resolve the situation in Ukraine will only escalate it, as the course he should take is to stop the flow of weapons to Kiev and disconnect it from the Starlink satellite system, American international lawyer, former independent expert of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Alfred de Zayas said.

"An ultimatum means escalation and the failure of diplomacy," he wrote on Facebook. "To end the war in Ukraine it would suffice to cut Ukraine off from Starlink and to stop arming that ultra-corrupt country. The US and EU narrative holds no water."

In his opinion, the American leader " has learned nothing from his conversations with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. The Ukraine war is the result of NATO expansion in violation of promises given [to the Soviet Union by former US President] George H.W.Bush and [former US Secretary of State] James Baker," the expert said, referring to the promises of non-expansion of NATO to the east in the context of the agreements on the unification of Germany.

"There is no peace without resolving that," de Zayas added.

Trump has previously set a 50-day deadline for reaching agreements between Russia and Ukraine, after which he intends to impose 100% duties against Moscow and its trading partners. On July 28, the American leader reiterated that he was disappointed with the Russian Federation, and therefore shortened the deal deadline to 10-12 days.