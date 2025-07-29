Russia to take measures to protect its fisheries industry — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Russian side will take measures to protect the national fisheries industry if Norway is not ready to return to performance of the 1976 Agreement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The need was accentuated for faithful performance of Norway of its obligations towards the Russian Federation and abandonment of steps limiting lawful operation of Russian fishing vessels in the exclusive economic zone of Norway. If Oslo is not ready to return to performance of conditions stipulated by the 1976 Agreement, the Russian side will take required measures to protect interests of national fisheries," the ministry said.

Norway took earlier unlawful restrictive measures against fishing vessels of Russian companies Norebo and Murman Seafood, engaged in fishing in the exclusive economic zone of Norway in accordance with the bilateral intergovernmental fisheries agreement of 1976.