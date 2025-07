OTTAWA, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Mirra Andreeva advanced to Round 3 of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Montreal after Canadian Bianca Andreescu withdrew, the tournament's press service reported.

It is reported that Andreescu withdrew due to an ankle injury.

The competition in Montreal is held on a hard surface and belongs to the WTA 1,000 category, with only the Grand Slam tournaments and the WTA Finals being more prestigious.