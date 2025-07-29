Bucharest says social media clips about Romania entering Ukraine confict fake

BUCHAREST, July 29. /TASS/. The Romanian Interior Ministry says that social media clips of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan allegedly announcing Romania's entry into hostilities in Ukraine in September this year are AI-generated fakes.

"We would like to warn people about a campaign to spread fake video clips created using artificial intelligence programs, in which Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announces Romania's entry into the war in September this year," the ministry said on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"These clips are fake and are part of a push to deliberately manipulate public opinion. The Romanian prime minister never made such statements, and Romania is not entering the war."

The Interior Ministry urged citizens to check sources and not to re-post unverified content.

Romanians, especially men of military age, are following the ongoing fighting near the northern Romanian border with great concern, so even usual reports, for example, about the planned training of reservists, now cause many Romanians to panic.

Romania is actively purchasing modern weapons systems, and the need to expand the armed forces is being discussed. It is also known that Romania trains Ukrainian pilots on its territory and provides military assistance to Ukraine, refusing to disclose its volume and nature. This means that the repeated official assurances that Romania will not send troops to participate in the fighting in Ukraine are perceived with distrust.