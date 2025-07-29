Iranian Supreme Leader says US uses nuclear issue as pretext for continued hostility

TEHRAN, July 29. /TASS/. The US is using Tehran’s nuclear program as an excuse to stay in confrontation with the Islamic Republic, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

"What they call a nuclear issue is just an excuse, along with uranium enrichment, human rights and all that. In fact, they disagree with our faith and doctrine," the Tasnim news agency quotes him as saying.

Earlier US President Donald Trump said he was ready to carry out another strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities should the country try to rebuild them.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.