Zaporozhye NPP denies reports of increased radiation levels in surrounding area

MELITOPOL, July 30. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant denied reports of increased radiation levels in the surrounding area.

"In connection with inaccurate reports in a number of public sources about the radiation situation, we officially state this: The radiation background in the area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the surrounding territories is within the natural, normal range," the plant said in a statement on Telegram.

According to the statement, the gamma background level is 0.09-0.11 microsieverts per hour, which does not pose a threat to the population or the environment.

"Information about allegedly increased radiation levels, which is being disseminated in certain public groups and channels, is untrue and unfounded," the plant said.