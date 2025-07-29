Trump to decide whether tariff truce with China is extended — Bessent

STOCKHOLM, July 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will decide whether the agreement between Washington and Beijing on postponement of tariffs is renewed or not, US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said after negotiations in Stockholm.

"We'll report back to him [Donald Trump] the process we had here. We had constructive meetings for sure, to go back with the positive report," Bessent said, cited by Reuters. " But the extension of the pause, he'll decide," the secretary added.

Two-day negotiations between the US and China were held in Stockholm on July 28-29.