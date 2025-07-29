No people remaining under debris of partially collapsed building in Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, July 29. /TASS/. Rescuers have found no one under the debris of the partially collapsed office building in Yekaterinburg, the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional department said.

"Rescuers have surveyed the collapse structures. There are no people under the debris," it said.

An office building housing a car repair shop, furniture warehouse and logistics companies partially collapsed in Yekaterinburg, with no injuries reported.

According to the local police, foul play is not suspected, as the building was delipidated.