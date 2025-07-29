Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss steps to stabilize Afghanistan — MFA

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic have discussed measures to stabilize Afghanistan's domestic political situation, according to a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

"The conversation focused on the Asia-Pacific region's affairs, particularly stabilization efforts in Afghanistan following recent developments in Russian-Afghan relations, as well as the current situation in several other APAC areas," the ministry noted.

The meeting was held at Turkey's request, the Russian ministry specified.