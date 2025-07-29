Rosatom, Niger agree on cooperation in peaceful nuclear development

NAIROBI, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosatom state corporation and Niger’s Energy Ministry have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of expanding cooperation in the area of nuclear energy use for peaceful purposes and related high technologies, Russia’s embassy in Mali and Niger wrote on its Telegram channel.

The document was signed as part of an official visit to Niamey by the Russian delegation headed by Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov who met President of the country Abdourahamane Tiani, Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine, and Minister of Mines Ousmane Abarchi, the embassy said.

"An important memorandum on cooperation in the area of peaceful nuclear energy was signed during today's meeting," Tsivilyov said. "Our task is not just to participate in uranium mining, we must create a whole system for the development of peaceful atom in Niger, including the construction of power generation to make sure it is accessible to every resident of the country, and cooperation in the area of atomic medicine. We also agreed on joint training of specialists in this field," he added.

The issue of establishing a Russian-Nigerian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was also actively discussed at the meetings. Russia and Niger "consider each other as important partners, and the creation of an intergovernmental commission will become an important stage in the development of bilateral relations, which will allow bilateral cooperation to be transferred to a systemic basis," the embassy noted.