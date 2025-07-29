Two dozen people evacuated from partially collapsed building in Russia's Yekaterinburg

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Twenty-four people have been evacuated from the partially collapsed office building in Yekaterinburg, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

"Twenty-four people were evacuated from neighboring premises. Rescuers continue surveying the debris," he said, adding that the rescue operation involves 34 men and 22 vehicles.

An office building housing a car repair shop, furniture warehouse and logistics companies partially collapsed in Yekaterinburg, with no injuries reported.

According to the local police, foul play is not suspected, as the building was delipidated.