SIMFEROPOL, July 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Russia reveals that he still has no concrete peace plan for Ukraine, a Russian lawmaker told TASS.

Trump told journalists late on July 29 that his administration wants to reach an agreement with Russia on resolving the conflict in Ukraine in 10 days, otherwise it will impose tariffs. In his words, the Russian side "wants to, obviously, keep the war going."

"Washington is concurrently negotiating a range of deals with the European Union, Middle East, Indochina, Iran, Russia, but none is bringing about a positive result. It’s like a deal for the sale of Saturnian rings. All of this impacts his policy and manifests in chaotic moves, such as loud statements, ultimatums, and sanctions, which give away his resentment that no one has called from the Kremlin after his previous ultimatum. Such cowboy tactics only prove that the United States still has no concrete peace plan for Ukraine, with pressure from defense companies and weapons supplies to Ukraine continuing," said Leonid Ivlev, a retired major general and member of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

Washington’s tariffs will set it at odds with the entire world, including China and India. "Let us wait and see whether Trump is going to do this in ten days," he added.

Trump warned on July 14 that the US will impose tariffs of about 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on resolving the conflict in Ukraine within 50 days. He also said Washington will continue supplying weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe picks up the bill. NATO will coordinate the deliveries, he added. On July 28, he US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Russia and the slow progress on the Ukrainian settlement and announced his intention to shorten his previously set 50-day deadline for a deal to 10-12 days.