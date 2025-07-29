US to increase oil production in case of market disruptions — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The United States will scale up oil production if disruptions start in global energy markets after introduction of tariffs against Russia and its trade partners, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"I don't worry about it. We have so much oil in our country, we'll just step it up even further," Trump said.

"I haven’t had any response," the US leader added when question whether he received any feedback from the Russian side in connection with the potential introduction of tariffs.

Trump said earlier the US will set import tariffs at about 100% against Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not come to terms on the settlement in Ukraine within fifty days. The US President said later that he decided to reduce this period to ten days.