Russian stock market gearing down amid Trump’s statements

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index with the additional code (IMOEX2) slowed down during the trading session in the evening, according to trading platform data.

Such dynamics is noted amid the statement made by US President Donald Trump on introducing import tariffs against Russia in ten days if no agreements on Ukraine are reached.

The Index geared down in its growth 2,732.81 points, up 0.07%.

Trump said earlier the US will set import tariffs at about 100% against Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not come to terms on the settlement in Ukraine within fifty days. The US President said later that he decided to reduce this period to ten days.