Almaz-Antey, Azimut work to build system for accessing aeronautical data

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Almaz-Antey Concern and Azimut, the subsidiaries of Rostec State Corporation, started developing an electronic air navigation data system that will provide a unified digital space for air traffic management, the concern said in a statement.

"Almaz-Antey Concern and Azimut, part of Rostec State Corporation, have begun developing an electronic Aeronautical Information Publication as part of the national Unmanned Aerial Systems project, an effort that will enable the collection and storage of aeronautical data in digital format for provision to all airspace users and interested agencies in the form of digital products online," the statement said.

According to the company, currently in Russia aeronautical information is mainly transmitted either on paper or as text, or as a PDF file. The new eAIP system will introduce the AIXM digital format and create a modern database of aeronautical information, which is one of the key objectives of the eAIP project. As a result, it will provide for automated collection, processing, and quality control of aeronautical information, and enable users to access digital data arrays, digital aeronautical charts, and electronic collections of aeronautical information necessary for an effective organization of air traffic and the successful and safe of flights.

"The project is scheduled for completion in 2027, simultaneously with the creation of a unified integrated airspace planning system and a centralized integrated database for the unified air traffic control system," Dmitry Savitsky, deputy general director of Almaz-Antey Concern, said in the statement.

According to the executive, these systems, which were developed as part of the process of creating a unified digital space, "will work in sync and exchange digital data, guaranteeing its quality, nonduplication and efficiency of use by airlines, external pilots of unmanned aircraft systems, airport and landing site operators, air traffic control authorities and federal government agencies."