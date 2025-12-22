Kamaz plans to reach 33% share of Russia’s heavy truck market in 2025

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Kamaz plans to account for 33% of Russia’s heavy truck market by the end of 2025, while expecting its own sales to decline by about 20% over the period, the company’s CEO Sergey Kogogin said in an interview with the corporate newspaper Vesti Kamaza.

"We expect our sales to decline by only about 20%. By December, our market share had reached 32%. By the end of the year, I think it will be 33%. The share is growing thanks to the K5 generation — long-haul tractors, heavy dump trucks, and special-purpose vehicles," he said.

Kogogin also forecast that Russia’s truck market would shrink by more than 50% this year, with sales of foreign-made vehicles falling by 60-70%. In absolute terms, the projected market volume is 52,000-55,000 units. He also suggested that this trend would persist in 2026.