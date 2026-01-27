MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The recent liberation of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi is poised to bolster Russia’s position ahead of upcoming negotiations in Abu Dhabi, according to military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, speaking to TASS.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov visited the Battlegroup West, affirming that its forces had successfully liberated Kupyansk-Uzlovoi. "This achievement is a significant milestone ahead of the second round of security talks within the trilateral group in the United Arab Emirates," Gerasimov remarked. "It provides an additional advantage in strengthening Russia’s negotiating stance."

Korotchenko emphasized that each community liberated by Russian forces contributes to the broader victory and underscores the futility of Ukrainian resistance. He argued that this military progress, combined with extensive strikes against enemy infrastructure behind the frontlines, leaves Kiev with limited options - primarily political and diplomatic - to resolve the conflict.

Additionally, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that trilateral discussions are scheduled to continue next week. The initial security talks took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23, followed by a second session on January 24. The Russian delegation was led by Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff, while Ukraine’s side was represented by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Last Saturday, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed plans for a new round of trilateral negotiations next week.