Zelensky wants to disrupt peace talks with terrorist attacks against civilians — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky wants to disrupt any peace talks with terrorist attacks and strikes against civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"How does the Zelensky regime respond to contacts? It strikes not out of military necessity or based on the logic of the situation on the battlefield," Zakharova said on Sputnik radio. "The strikes are being carried out precisely against the civilian population and social facilities. These are not just strikes, they are terrorist attacks. There are various reasons and sources for such behavior," the diplomat pointed out.

"First, this is undoubtedly an attempt to disrupt and derail any discussions and progress toward peace," the spokeswoman said.