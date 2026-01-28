Russian-Indian Milan 2026 naval exercise in Indian Ocean set for February

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian-Indian naval exercises Milan 2026 in the Bay of Bengal of the Indian Ocean will take place in February. The Russian Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov will participate, the press service of the Russian Maritime Board reported.

"After leaving port [in Muscat, Oman], the ship will continue its missions and participate in the Russian-Indian Milan 2026 exercises in the Bay of Bengal in the northern Indian Ocean," the statement says.

As part of the exercise, the frigate will conduct an informal visit to the Indian port of Visakhapatnam from February 18 to 25, 2026.

In October 2025, Indian Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan announced that the Indian Navy would organize the International Fleet Review and Milan exercise in February 2026 with the participation of more than 50 countries, including Russia and the United States. The international review is scheduled for February 18 in Visakhapatnam in southeastern India. It will be held along with the Milan multilateral naval maneuvers, which are conducted biennially by the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command.