MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West have taken control of the city of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, with up to 800 Ukrainian troops remaining in the blocked area near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said after his inspection trip to the area of operations of the Battlegroup West.

TASS has compiled the key statements from the Chief of the General Staff.

Progress of the offensive

- Russian troops continue advancing in all frontline sectors of the special military operation.

- Russian troops have liberated 17 communities and over 500 sq. km of territory since early January in the special military operation in Ukraine.

- Up to 800 Ukrainian troops remain blocked in an area near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, with fighting ongoing in the settlements of Kovsharovka and Glushkovka.

- Russian troops are successfully developing an offensive on the Rubtsy and Krasny Liman directions in the Donetsk region and concluding combat operations to liberate the settlements of Drobyshevo, Yarovaya and Sosnovoye.

- Russian troops are destroying encircled Ukrainian armed formations on the eastern bank of the Oskol River.

- Russian troops are engaged in street battles to liberate Krasny Liman and Ilyichevka and continue destroying Ukrainian armed formations in the Holy Mountains National Park.

Actions of military groups

- Russia’s Battlegroup North liberated four communities over the month to expand the security zone.

- Russia's Battlegroup South is actively advancing westward toward Slavyansk and has gained control of Bondarnoye, Zakotnoye, and Privolnoye.

- Russia’s Battlegroup East is advancing in the east of the Zaporozhye Region and some of its forces are engaged in combat in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

- Russia’s Battlegroup Center units are developing an offensive in the Dobropolye frontline area.

- They are engaged in street battles in the settlements of Grishino, Novy Donbass and Belitskoye.

- Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr forward units are 12-14 km from the southern and southeastern outskirts of the city of Zaporozhye and have taken control of four settlements in January.

- Russia’s Battlegroup West forces have liberated Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, are engaged in street battles in Kutkovka, and are advancing towards Kovalevka.