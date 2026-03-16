Over 40 residential houses hit in Belgorod by Ukrainian attacks over week

BELGOROD, March 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have damaged 41 residential houses by shelling Russia’s city of Belgorod over the past week, Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said at a meeting of the regional government.

"[As a result of Ukrainian armed forces attacks], the number of damaged [residential] properties rose by 41 over the past week. During the same period, [restoration] work has been completed on 62 properties, against a planned target of 60, with restoration of 710 properties currently in progress," he said, adding that restoration of another 60 residential properties is planned for this week.

The mayor noted that 40 cars have been damaged in Belgorod over the past week. Compensation payment documents have been prepared for another 125 previously damaged vehicles.