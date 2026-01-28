Syrian leader al-Sharaa arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has arrived in Moscow, as shown in footage broadcast by the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The Syrian leader's plane touched down at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

The footage shows al-Sharaa being met at the ramp by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and others.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold talks with his Syrian counterpart on January 28 to discuss the state of relations and their development prospects in various fields, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

Al-Sharaa paid a working visit to Russia last October.