At least 42 killed by snowstorm in US — ABC News

NEW YORK, January 28. /TASS/. At least 42 people have perished as a result of a snowstorm that hit the United States, ABC News reported.

Among the victims are residents of New York and the states of Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and South Carolina.

Around 200 million US residents were affected by rough weather, with some areas reporting the snowfall of almost 40 cm. Approximately 20,000 flights were cancelled. According to the PowerOutage portal, over 448,000 consumers remain without electrical power, most of them residents of Tennessee (147,373) and Mississippi (128,462).

According to the US National Weather Service, some affected areas have seen the longest cold spell in decades.