French politician Phillippot announces plans for 'Frexit' march

PARIS, January 27. /TASS/. Leader of France’s Patriots party Florian Philippot has called on his supporters to march in Paris on January 31 in support of France's withdrawal from the EU.

"The Mercosur agreement, the EU-India agreement, the migration pact, freedom of opinion under threat, the annulled elections, the war in Ukraine, Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2027, chat control, PfizerGate, sky-high energy prices, corruption... We have 1,000 reasons to leave the EU! Let's all take part in this historic national march together! For Frexit! We will meet this Saturday, January 31," the politician wrote on Twitter.

Philippot has repeatedly criticized the policies of French President Emmanuel Macron, urging him to "focus on the sovereignty and independence of his own country." The politician supports Pavel Durov, co-founder of the Telegram messenger, who accused Macron of seeking to "turn the entire EU into a digital GULAG through censorship and mass surveillance." Philippot also opposed the EU's financial and military assistance to Ukraine, called the agreement with Mercosur a "spit in the face of the French," and said that the EU openly interfered in the elections in Moldova.