Names of Russian participants in 2026 Winter Olympics announced

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. As many as 13 Russian athletes will compete as neutrals in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the Russian National Team Sports Training Center announced.

Russian figure skaters Adelia Petrosyan and Pyotr Gumennik, short track speed skaters Alyona Krylova and Ivan Posashkov, skiers Darya Nepryayeva and Savely Korostelev, speed skaters Ksenia Korzhova and Anastasia Semyonova, ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov, lugers Daria Olesik and Pavel Repilov, as well as downhill skiers Yulia Pleshkova and Semyon Yefimov, will take part in the Olympics.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. The event will take place on February 6-22, 2026. The Russian athletes are allowed to participate in the Olympics under a neutral status.