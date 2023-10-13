Putin to discuss energy, national currencies in China

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have good prospects for developing cooperation in the energy sphere, where new routes for supplies of energy resources may appear, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

The head of state said that he plans to discuss bilateral relations with President of China Xi Jinping during the visit to China to the Belt and Road Forum. "There are good prospects in high-tech areas, in the energy sphere; we will look at new routes," Putin noted.

Russia and China have "a vast complex of bilateral relations; they are growing," the Russian leader said. "I hope this year we will get to $200 bln in trade turnover," Putin noted. "Financial relations and further stimulation of payments in national currencies" is one of the main avenues of interaction," he stressed. "The volume is growing at a quick pace," the President added.