Gas storage occupancy in Germany at a critical low — expert

BERLIN, January 27. /TASS/. The rate of filling gas storage facilities in Germany is extremely low, even lower than in 2022, when there were serious concerns about a gas shortage due to the events in Ukraine, Timm Kehler, head of the Gas and Hydrogen Industry, stated this in an interview with the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

"Storage occupancy is currently lower than in the crisis year of 2022," he stated. According to him, the occupancy has dropped to 42%. Between 2017 and 2021, it was, on average, 20% higher. The main reason for the low storage occupancy is the cold weather that settled in Germany in December and January.

According to the newspaper, experts are warning of risks to Germany's energy supply.

The Chemical Industry Association is already preparing measures in case of a gas shortage. "We have developed a plan to minimize production losses and economic impact in an emergency," the association noted.

Meanwhile, the association of German gas and hydrogen storage operators (INES) reported that Germany began the heating season with its gas storage facilities only 75% full. By comparison, they were 98% full on November 1, 2024.