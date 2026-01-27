Settlement programs needed for those who fled from Ukrainian Nazis — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia needs to create settlement programs for people who fled Ukraine and the Nazis there during the special military operation, Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"Every time we visit the temporary accommodation facilities, we encounter people who came to us in 2022-2023 from near Kiev, Kharkov Region, persecuted by the Ukrainian neo-Nazis. And now they can't go back, and there are no programs for their future," Moskalkova said at an expanded meeting of the State Duma Committee on Civil Society Development, Public and Religious Associations and the Control Committee, presenting a report on the commissioner's activities for 2025.

She said that these people have already obtained Russian citizenship, and cannot use programs for the resettlement of foreign citizens.

"I want to appeal to the government to take care of the fate of these people," said Moskalkova.