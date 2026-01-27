MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian UAV operators are sending drones tens of kilometers deep behind Ukrainian forces lines areas near Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, preventing enemy forces from concentrating on the front line, military expert Vitaly Kiselev reported.

"Our reconnaissance units are already moving a little further west. Our UAVs are already tracking the enemy within a 50-kilometer zone of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov and are destroying not only personnel, but also equipment that Kiev is trying to organize into detachments and deploy in those directions," he said on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

The military expert added that Russian troops in these areas are also conducting a mop-up operation to clear the area of scattered enemy units and straighten the front line. According to him, the Ukrainian armed forces are also continuing their counterattacks in an attempt to hold back the Russian army’s advance.

Russian forces liberated Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov in December 2025.