Several projectiles fired by North Korea fall into Sea of Japan — agency

TOKYO, January 27. /TASS/. North Korea launched what could be several ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The projectiles fell into the Sea of Japan outside the country’s exclusive economic zone, sources in the Japanese government said.

Earlier, the Japan Coast Guard reported missile launches by North Korea, and urged all vessels in the region to alert the authorities if they came across fallen debris and stay away from it.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage. The Japanese Defense Ministry and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s office are working to gather information about the launch. The authorities have urged the public to rely on official sources for information.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, this is North Korea’s first missile launch since January 4 and the second one in 2026.