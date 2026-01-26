Zelensky says next round of consultations in Abu Dhabi will be held on February 1

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky says that the next round of talks between the Russian, US, and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi has been preliminarily set for February 1.

"We agreed preliminarily that the teams will meet again on Sunday. It would be great if this meeting is held earlier," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

He said that he has been briefed by the Ukrainian delegation upon its return from Abu Dhabi. In his words, the sides "discussed various military issues." "The agenda still needs to be set for the next meeting," he added.

On January 23, the first day of trilateral security consultations took place in Abu Dhabi. A second meeting was held on January 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On January 24, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed plans for a new round of trilateral talks this week.