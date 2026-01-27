MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The path to peace for Ukraine lies through the withdrawal of Kiev’s troops from Donbass, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the RDIF has said.

"Donbass withdrawal is the path to peace for Ukraine," he wrote on the social media site X, commenting on a report in the British newspaper Financial Times (FT), citing sources, that the United States is prepared to provide security guarantees for Ukraine if Kiev agrees to a peace agreement that includes a number of territorial concessions.

According to the FT, in addition to security guarantees, Washington is also prepared to increase arms supplies to Ukraine if Vladimir Zelensky agrees to cede territory.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, in turn, dismissed the newspaper's report as "totally false." She noted that the historic meeting of representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi and the negotiation process are in excellent condition.