Damate starts supplying turkey meat to the Philippines

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Damate has started turkey meat deliveries to the Philippines, the Russian company said.

"The Damate Group of Companies, the largest producer of turkey meat in Russia, started supplies of turkey meat products to the Philippines. The first batch of turkey breast fillet already came to the country of destination, deliveries continue. Damate received the export authorization last year. The work was performed for more than two years, and the business mission of Russian agricultural producers to the Philippines served as the beginning, when significant interest was showed to Damate products," the company said.

The work in Southeast Asian markets is one of strategic tasks of developing the export arm, the company said.