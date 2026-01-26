Germany, Denmark agree on a joint energy project in the Baltic Sea

BERLIN, January 26. /TASS/. Germany and Denmark have signed an agreement to implement a joint energy project on the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, the DPA news agency reported.

The signing took place during the so-called North Sea Summit in Hamburg.

The project is called Bornholm Energy Island and envisages the creating of an energy hub on the Danish island, where electricity generated by wind farms in the Baltic Sea will be sent to Germany and Denmark. The parties have agreed to share the financing costs.

At a press conference following the summit German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the project the first of its kind in Europe.

"This will benefit not only Germany and Denmark, but all of Europe," he said.

"We must now be careful not to become dependent on other countries outside Europe, not only for energy but also in other areas," said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.