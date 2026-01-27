IN BRIEF: What is known about projectiles potentially fired by North Korea

TOKYO, January 27. /TASS/. North Korea has fired what is believed to be a ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard reported in a statement obtained by TASS.

TASS has compiled the key facts.

On launch

- North Korea has fired what is believed to be a ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard reported.

- The message from the agency arrived twice, several minutes apart.

- It is currently not specified whether this was a technical glitch or if North Korea conducted two consecutive launches.

- North Korea launched what could be several ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Kyodo news agency reported.

- The projectiles fell into the Sea of Japan outside the country’s exclusive economic zone, sources in the Japanese government said.

- There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

- According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, this is North Korea’s first missile launch since January 4 and the second one in 2026.

On authorities' reaction

- The Japanese Defense Ministry and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s office are working to gather information about the launch, with the authorities urging the public to rely on official sources for information.

- Japan urged all vessels in the region to alert the coast guard if they came across debris from the fallen missile and stay away from it.