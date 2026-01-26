Durov points to insecurity of WhatsApp

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Pavel Durov, co-founder of the Telegram messenger, said that the WhatsApp messenger (owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) is unsafe, pointing out the many possibilities for attacks on the application.

"You'd have to be braindead to believe WhatsApp is secure in 2026. When we analyzed how WhatsApp implemented its "encryption," we found multiple attack vectors," he wrote.

In August 2025, Roskomnadzor partially restricted calls in the Telegram and WhatsApp messengers in Russia, as they have become the main voice services used to deceive and extort money, involve Russians in sabotage and terrorist activities.