US to provide security guarantees to Ukraine if it makes territorial concessions — FT

LONDON, January 27. /TASS/. The United States is ready to provide security guarantees for Ukraine if Kiev agrees to a peace agreement that entails a number of territorial concessions, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, in addition to security guarantees, Washington is also prepared to increase arms deliveries to Ukraine if Vladimir Zelensky agrees to cede territories.

Unnamed officials shared that the proposed US commitments likely include a promise that the guarantees could "mirror" NATO Article 5 on collective defense. At the same time, the newspaper stressed that this promise appears "too vague". According to US officials, Washington's proposal "will not be on the table forever."

In turn, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly called the newspaper’s publication "totally false".She noted the "historic trilateral meeting" between Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, adding that the negotiation process is "in a great place."

On January 23, the first day of trilateral security consultations took place in Abu Dhabi. A second meeting was held on January 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On January 24, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed plans for a new round of trilateral talks this week.