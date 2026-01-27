US considering possibility of precision strikes against Iran — portal

LONDON, January 27. /TASS/. The United States is considering the possibility of carrying out precision strikes against Iran, aimed at Iranian officials and commanders whom Washington claims are involved in protester deaths, the Middle East Eye portal reported, citing a source in one of the Gulf countries.

According to the source, the US could target Iran as early as this week, although the timing of the strikes is still being discussed. The discussions regarding Iran’s potential response are reportedly characterized by chaos.

A former US intelligence official told the portal that, based on his understanding of the deliberations within the US administration, US President Donald Trump "has not given up on pushing for 'regime change' in Tehran."

Earlier, Trump told Axios in an interview that the United States has dispatched a large naval force next to Iran as he expressed confidence that Tehran is ready to engage and make a potential deal with Washington.

Iran’s military is vigilantly observing all US military activities in the region and is actively taking steps to bolster its defenses, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said earlier.

On January 23, Trump stated that the United States was watching Iran and that a large naval force was heading to the Islamic Republic. Earlier, the US leader warned that he was seriously considering the use of force against the country.