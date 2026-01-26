National currencies account for 96% of Russian-Indian trade — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia and India are improving the direct mutual payments system and 96% of settlements are already taking place in national currencies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"Our leaders confirm the task of reaching the level of $100 billion by 2030. This is quite possible," the deputy minister said.

"To do this, we will deepen logistical, technological and investment cooperation, including cooperation in developing the North-South international transport corridor and the Northern Sea Route, and improving the system of direct mutual payments, with national currencies already accounting for 96% of them" Rudenko added.