SIMFEROPOL, January 27. /TASS/. The successes of the Russian Army on the line of engagement in Ukraine open the eyes of European politicians to how things on the battlefield really stand, State Duma member Leonid Ivlev told TASS in an interview.

Earlier, Italian deputy prime minister and leader of the League party Matteo Salvini called on Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky who he said is "losing the war" to sign a peace deal immediately.

"The successes of the Russian Army on the front, the upgrading of our weapons and their tactical use as well as the clearing of increasingly more territories of the enemy have been gradually driving the idea home to the most sensible politicians in Western Europe about the objective picture of the situation on the battlefield," the Russian lawmaker argued. "Currently, there are only a few of them, but their voices are growing louder against the backdrop of the inevitable defeat of the Kiev regime, despite the billions of dollars’ worth of supplies from NATO countries’ defense industries," Ivlev emphasized.