Russian MLRS crews force Ukrainian soldiers to flee in Zaporozhye Region — officer

MARIUPOL, January 27. /TASS/. Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) crews of the Russian Armed Forces’ Battlegroup East are targeting Ukraine’s concentration of troops in the Zaporozhye Region, preventing enemy soldiers from gaining a foothold and forcing them to flee, an MLRS battery commander, call sign "Sviyaga," told TASS.

"We’re not giving the enemy time to recover, relax, or start establishing platoon strongholds. It’s easier if we’re moving forward, to continue the advance, leaving the enemy no opportunity or time to prepare," the officer said.

He added that the MLRS crews’ operation is compelling the enemy to flee.

Sviyaga specified that the MLRS crews’ targets included fortified strong points and command posts, as well as Ukrainian military personnel and equipment. "We’ve recently engaged enemy positions and destroyed a platoon strongpoint and a command post, as well as two pieces of equipment (a self-propelled gun and a pickup truck - TASS). We fired 16 high-explosive [shells]. The target was destroyed, the job was done excellently," Sviyaga added.