Ban on importing Russian gas dooms EU to economic decline — Wagenknecht

BERLIN, January 26. /TASS/. By fully banning Russian gas imports, the European Union has effectively sealed its own economic decline and increased reliance on American fracking, according to Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of Germany’s BSW party.

"The EU has predetermined its economic decline and its complete dependence on US fracking. This whining about US President Donald Trump's imperialism is outrageous hypocrisy!" she wrote on her X social media platform. "Whoever makes a worm of themselves shouldn't complain about being stepped on," Wagenknecht added.

Earlier on Monday, the EU Council approved a comprehensive ban on Russian gas supplies starting in 2027. Russian LNG imports will be prohibited from January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas from September 30, 2027. Brussels also announced penalties for gas imports from Russia after the ban takes effect. European companies face fines of up to 300% of the transaction amount or 3.5% of their annual turnover, while individuals could be fined at least 2.5 million euros.