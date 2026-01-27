European armies unfit for war, says former Ukrainian security officer

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The armies of EU member states are unable to fight wars, particularly because their people are frightened and uninterested, Vasily Prozorov, a former officer of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), told TASS.

"I think no European army is ready for war at this point. Besides, the overall ‘infantilism’ crisis is also something to consider <...> as people in European countries don’t want to go to war. They don’t need it, they aren’t interested in it, and they are scared of it. Of course, any society has a certain share of deranged activists who may be willing to go to battle, but basically, European society - and Western society in general - is too sated and soft," he stressed.

According to Prozorov, the level of combat capability in the French, British, and German armed forces is much lower than it used to be. "I cannot imagine the present-day French army fighting on the battlefields of Verdun, or the German army engaged in a months-long battle of Stalingrad. As for the British army, which is currently 40,000 to 50,000-strong, it cannot be compared to the force that conquered India and South Africa, among other regions," he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the majority of European governments would not have been able to operate normally and would have faced security threats without US military support. The statement was reaffirmed in Washington’s new National Security Strategy, which points out that Europe should focus on its own interests in terms of defense efforts and resources, and that EU nations should take responsibility for their defense.