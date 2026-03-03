US President said he will not seek congressional authorization for war with Iran

NEW YORK, March 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he does not plan to request official war powers from lawmakers.

The president announced this in an interview with the RealClearPolitics news outlet.

Despite the Republican Party controlling both chambers of Congress and overwhelmingly supporting the administration's actions, the US leader expressed no interest in obtaining formal approval for military operations. When asked directly whether he would ever seek authorization for war with Iran, the president responded: "No, I do not believe so.".