MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Recently, many deputies of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada have privately expressed a willingness to consider compromises regarding the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass, according to the media outlet Strana, citing Ukrainian parliamentarians. In conversations with the publication, legislators confirmed that such sentiments are present within the Rada. However, these discussions are typically kept confidential due to fears of criminal prosecution.

"The current power supply situation has certainly added weight to those advocating for negotiations to end the war. Additionally, tensions between Europe and the US are escalating, making Ukraine’s ability to continue the conflict increasingly uncertain. There are ongoing negotiations in Abu Dhabi with the Russians. While officials insist that no concessions are being made, rumors suggest that the hardline stance is softening," one Ukrainian MP told Strana.

This sentiment appears to resonate within Ukrainian society as well. "Whenever I visit my constituency, the first question I get is about when and how the war will end. People are exhausted by the seemingly endless conflict. They express all sorts of opinions - some have even given up hope for Donbass," remarked another MP representing a single-member district.

The publication also reports circulating rumors among parliamentarians that David Arakhamia, a key member of the Kiev negotiating team and leader of the Servant of the People faction, is open to broad compromises, including on Donbass. Many MPs, including Arakhamia himself, recognize that the ultimate decision rests with Vladimir Zelensky, who remains cautious about making concessions.

On January 18, Steffen Schwarzkopf, a journalist for Die Welt reporting from Kiev, cited an "extremely influential Ukrainian parliamentarian" who told him that the Rada was prepared to consider withdrawing troops from Donbass. Furthermore, Alexander Voloshin, a senator from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), noted in an interview with TASS that Western countries have already begun reassessing the conflict.