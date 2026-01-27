Russian special presidential envoy says EU representatives basing statements on lies

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. European Union representatives base their statements on false information and react poorly when caught lying, Russian special presidential envoy on foreign investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said.

"They base their opinion on lies and spread lies. And they hate being caught doing it and tend to deny everything," Dmitriev wrote on his X social media page. He commented on remarks by Finnish President Alexander Stubb at a World Economic Forum panel discussion in Davos on January 21. There, the Finnish leader answered affirmatively to a question about whether Europe could defend itself without the United States. About 10 minutes later, a journalist referenced his statements. Stubb smilingly interrupted her to clarify that those were not his exact words and that it was not a direct quote. This drew laughter from the audience.

The journalist gently argued with him, suggesting they check the discussion's transcript. The president said with a smile that he loves journalists. The discussion then continued.