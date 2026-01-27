MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Numerous corruption scandals in Ukraine have eroded the Western elites’ trust in the Kiev regime, which is why Europeans would want to control every cent spent on the country’s reconstruction, Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs deputy head Natalia Nikonorova told TASS.

"Numerous corruption scandals do not inspire confidence in the Kiev regime's ability to manage its funds independently and transparently. I suppose they [the European politicians] intend not direct financing of Ukraine, but rather the creation of certain external funds and management mechanisms under the control of Western financial agencies. However, in my opinion, this does not guarantee anything. In addition, we cannot rule out the possibility that some Western lobbyists, who are interested in signing the so-called reconstruction plan, could be part of a global corruption network," the senator said.

She added that against the backdrop of "mystical disappearance of Western aid," the financial declaration of Vladimir Zelensky’s family, which reports savings amounting to nearly one million dollars, does not look trustworthy. "Official financial declarations may only show a small part of one's actual financial assets. It is hard to say exactly how much money was withdrawn, but it could be funds inconsistent with the officially declared revenues," Nikonorova noted.

Earlier, The Financial Times reported that following the Davos meeting with US President Donald Trump, Vladimir Zelensky had hoped to sign an agreement on Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, but this has never happened. According to the newspaper, it has become "a blow" to Zelensky. Kiev expected the EU and the US to allocate at least 800 billion dollars to Ukraine within ten years for reconstruction.

About corruption in Ukraine

On November 10, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale operation dubbed Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Major former and current members of the government were involved. According to investigators, the participants in the scheme laundered at least 100 million dollars. The investigation presumes that Timur Mindich, often referred to as Zelensky’s "wallet," led the criminal plot. Publishing the case materials led to the resignation of several ministers and the dismissal of Andrey Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office and his friend. It also temporarily paralyzed the work of parliament. However, it was reported that not all case materials have been published yet, and further publication could reveal the names of other top officials involved in the scheme. In addition, the investigation continues not only in the energy sector, but also in the defense sector, particularly in the area of public procurement.